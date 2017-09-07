Harvey's Devastation: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Jo Dee Messina Diagnosed With Cancer

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
(Courtesy: PFA Media)

Jo Dee Messina shared some sad news with fans on Facebook yesterday. The singer’s team revealed that she’s been diagnosed with cancer.

“It has been a trying summer, but her heart has been filled with gratitude for the many opportunities she has had to see God’s hand at work,” reads a letter on her Facebook page. “We don’t know anything specific regarding the treatment plan at this point, but Jo Dee is working closely with a team to explore all options.”

Because her treatments will begin in the fall, Jo Dee will be ending her current tour on October 7th, with the rest of her 2017 schedule postponed.

Finally team JDM writes, “We will continue to keep fans updated on Jo Dee’s journey and appreciate the outpouring of love, prayers, and support she has already received.”

Check out this #TBT video of Jo Dee winning the ACM Award for New Female Vocalist of the Year in 1999.

