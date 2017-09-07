Everything You Need To Know About Rockin’ Country Music Festival

By Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) Old Dominion and Billy Ray Cyrus are some of the big names playing at the inaugural Rockin’ Country Music Festival in Taylor, MI this weekend.

99.5 WYCD has everything you need to know about about this year’s festival.

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 8: 3 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9: 1 p.m. – 11 p.m.

WHERE: Heritage Park at 12111 Pardee Road, Taylor, MI 48180.

WHO: Friday’s headliner is legendary musician and actor Cyrus, who counts his signature tune, “Achy Breaky Heart,” among his 16 Top 40 hits. In total, he has charted 35 singles and he continues to receive critical acclaim as an actor, writer and executive producer in film and TV. His new album “Set The Record Straight” is expected to be released on Nov. 10.

Lauren Duski, The Railers, James Barker Band and Carly Collura will also be performing on Friday.

Leading the talented lineup on Saturday is Old Dominion, who was named 2016 ACM New Group of the Year, ACCA Breakthrough Group of the Year, AIMP Songwriter Artist of the Year and Music Row Breakthrough Artist of the Year. The Nashville-based band released its sophomore album “Happy Endings” on Aug. 25, debuting at No. 1 on Billboard’s top country albums chart (No. 7 overall on the top 200). Their appearance on Saturday will tentatively be their last show in Michigan for 2017, according to tour dates.

Also appearing Saturday will be Michael Ray, Carly Pearce, Devin Dawson, Rachel Lipsky, Brandon Lay, Stephen Clark and Annabelle Road.

TICKETS: Tickets are on sale now through the festival’s official website rockincountrymusicfestival.com. General admission tickets for each day are $25 adults/$12 kids 10-under.

Special standing-room pit passes are $35 each day. Two-day festival passes are $39 adult/$20 kids 10-under for general admission and $59 for special standing-room pit passes.

SCHEDULE:

Friday

Carly Collura: 4 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

James Barker Band: 5 p.m. – 5:40 p.m.

The Railers: 6:10 p.m. – 7:10 p.m.

Lauren Duski: 7:40 p.m. – 8:40 p.m.

Billy Ray Cyrus: 9:10 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

Annabelle Road: 1:50 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Stephen Clark: 3 p.m. – 3:35 p.m.

Brandon Lay: 3:55 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Rachel Lipsky: 4:55 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Devin Dawson: 5:55 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Carly Pearce: 6:55 – 7:30 p.m.

Michael Ray: 7:55 – 8:45 p.m.

Old Dominion: 9:15 p.m. – 10:45 p.m.

PARKING: Parking will be available to purchase day of the event for $10. You can see the parking map for available lots. Parking is included for VIP ticket holders.

For more about what you can and cannot bring into the festival, click here.