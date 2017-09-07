Harvey's Devastation: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Don’t Miss our FREE Show with James Barker Band Friday at #MusictownDetroit!

Don't miss seeing this Canadian country band for FREE on Friday! By Roxanne Steele
By: Roxanne Steele

You may not be too familiar with this Canadian country band James Barker Band, but now is a GREAT time to get to know em’.  This Friday (9/8) JBB is doing a FREE show with us at noon at our Musictown Detroit studio inside Hockeytown Cafe before they hit the “Rocking Country Music Festival” stage at 5p.  Take a listen and get ready to hear more!

 

So join me and WYCD tomorrow and come meet The  James Barker Band. Let’s give JamesTaylor, Connor and Bobby and big warm Detroit welcome! 

The band back in 2015 won the Emerging Artist Showcase at the Boots and Hearts music festival and the following year, they were signed to Universal Music Canada! Check this video out and get excited to see them tomorrow!

Don’t miss our FREE show tomorrow at noon with the James Barker Band at Musictown Detroit inside Hockeytown Cafe on the second floor!

