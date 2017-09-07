Don’t Miss our FREE Show with James Barker Band Friday at #MusictownDetroit!

By: Roxanne Steele

You may not be too familiar with this Canadian country band James Barker Band, but now is a GREAT time to get to know em’. This Friday (9/8) JBB is doing a FREE show with us at noon at our Musictown Detroit studio inside Hockeytown Cafe before they hit the “Rocking Country Music Festival” stage at 5p. Take a listen and get ready to hear more!

So join me and WYCD tomorrow and come meet The James Barker Band. Let’s give James, Taylor, Connor and Bobby and big warm Detroit welcome!

The band back in 2015 won the Emerging Artist Showcase at the Boots and Hearts music festival and the following year, they were signed to Universal Music Canada! Check this video out and get excited to see them tomorrow!

Don’t miss our FREE show tomorrow at noon with the James Barker Band at Musictown Detroit inside Hockeytown Cafe on the second floor!