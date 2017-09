(WYCD) Continuing with the tradition of bringing you the latest country music news, the latest episode of the “The Pickup” is jammed packed with stars.

Dolly Parton, Charlie Daniels and Hank Williams Jr. are some of the names featured in the latest episode.

Parton gives the inside scoop on her new, first ever children’s album. In a Pickup Exclusive, Williams talks about how the Monday Night Football song was one of his career highlights and more.

Watch the latest episode below.