Blake Shelton and Sam Hunt to Headline Luke Bryan’s ‘Crash My Playa’

By Scott T. Sterling

Country superstars Blake Shelton and Sam Hunt are set to headline the fourth annual Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa event.

Hunt and Shelton will each headline one of the nightly concerts set for the the all-inclusive concert vacation happening January 17-20, 2018 in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

“Blake and Sam are two of the hottest artists in country music and I couldn’t be any more pumped that they have agreed to come join me this year,” Bryan said in a press statement. “I swear this event just gets better and better each year!”



“It’s a dream come true to go back to Mexico to join my BFF Luke for Crash My Playa,” added Shelton. “We had such a blast playing together last year that I’d come back every year if he’d let me.”

Fans looking to head south and join the party can find more information here.