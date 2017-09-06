Taylor Swift Gives Raunchy Bridesmaid’s Speech

Taylor Swift was a bridesmaid at her best friend Abigail Anderson’s wedding to photographer Matt Lucier last weekend, and apparently she gave a bit of a raunchy wedding toast.

A small clip from Tay’s speech has made its way online, and it seems Taylor may have been recounting a time when she caught the bride and groom having a bathroom hookup.

“She’s running after him, there’s falling, there’s stumbling,” Taylor is heard saying as the bride and groom break out into laughter. “They make it to the bathroom and I can hear sounds that I can never unhear … and then there’s silence.” Well, alright.