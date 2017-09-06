Harvey's Devastation: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Relatives of Late Tejano Singer Selena Die in Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey has claimed at least 60 lives By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma, Tejano singer Selena
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 30: Flooded homes are shown near the Barker reservoir following Hurricane Harvey August 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The city of Houston is still experiencing severe flooding in some areas due to the accumulation of historic levels of rainfall, though the storm has moved to the north and east. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Six family members of slain Tejano singer Selena tragically died in Hurricane Harvey.  Selena’s father Abraham Quintanilla, shared the news on Facebook, explaining that relatives of the Quintanilla family drowned after being trapped in their van trying to escape the rising flood waters.

Sheriff’s deputies were searching the area for people when they heard screaming.  They followed the voice and found Sammy Saldivar clinging for life to a tree.  The Harris County sheriff’s deputies pulled the van out from the deep muddy water.  The bodies of two adults were seen in the front seat, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.  When they pulled the van out of the water, four more bodies including those of a 16-year-old girl, a 14-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy, were found inside.

The only surviving member, Samuel Saldivar told deputies he was in his brother’s van rescuing his parents and relatives from their flooded home Aug. 27 when their van was tossed by a strong current into the bayou as it crossed a bridge.  He luckily escaped through a window, but the others were trapped.

Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in Texas.

