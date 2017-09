Blake Shelton fans have something to look forward to this week. The singer teased that he had a lot of “announcements” but he was “most excited about #newmusic.”

I know I've had lots of announcements today but I'm about to tell y'all what I'm most excited about!!! #newmusic — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) September 5, 2017

He then tweeted thee cover art for his single, “I’ll Name the Dogs,” which he said was “coming atcha Friday.”