Bear Crashes Party, Eats All The Cake [VIDEO]

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(WYCD) A woman in Connecticut held a birthday party where an unwanted visitor showed up late, didn’t bring a present and ate all the cake.

Jennifer Adorno shared the video of a black bear showing up a little late to the party.

“One last birthday guest! Adorno wrote on Facebook. “We cleaned up everything Friday night but forgot to bring the cake inside.”

Videos show the bear chowing down on the remaining pieces of cake just a few feet from her home.

After finishing the cake, the bear simply just walked away.

Talk about being rude.