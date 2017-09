By Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) Michigan’s own Uncle Kracker will return to Royal Oak this fall.

The “Smile” singer’s 7th annual “Thanksgiving Hangover Bash” will take place at Royal Oak Music Theatre on Friday, Nov. 25.

Tickets for this show go on sale Friday, Sept. 8 at noon.

WYCD is running a $9.95 pre-sale beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 6 through the on sale date. Password is “KRACKER.”