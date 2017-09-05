Steak n’ Shake Intros The Breakfast Milkshake

While a lot of us love cereal for breakfast, it isn’t exactly an easy meal to grab on the go, but it seems the fast food chain Steak n Shake has changed all that. The company just introduced what they are calling breakfast milkshakes. That’s right, Steak ‘n Shake has now combined everyone’s favorite cereals into a convenient breakfast to go.

The shakes are in stores now at a price of $3.79 each and come in five flavors:

Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes Milkshake

Kellogg’s Cocoa Krispies Milkshake

Kellogg’s Honey Smacks Milkshake

Cinnamon Crunch Milkshake

Caramel Frappe Milkshake

And let’s be honest, while you may try and justify this for breakfast because of the cereal aspect, it really is dessert, and even comes topped with whipped cream and a cherry. They’ll also be available in stores all day, so customers aren’t limited to having them just for breakfast.