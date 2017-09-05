Harvey's Devastation: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Steak n’ Shake Intros The Breakfast Milkshake

By Frank Williams Jr.
Filed Under: Breakfast, ICYMI, Kellogg's, Steak 'n Shake
A Steak 'n' Shake diner, 'famous for steakburgers', in Springfield, Missouri, one of the stops along Historic Route 66, 1989. (Photo by Richard Jordan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

While a lot of us love cereal for breakfast, it isn’t exactly an easy meal to grab on the go, but it seems the fast food chain Steak n Shake has changed all that. The company just introduced what they are calling breakfast milkshakes. That’s right, Steak ‘n Shake has now combined everyone’s favorite cereals into a convenient breakfast to go.

The shakes are in stores now at a price of $3.79 each and come in five flavors:

  • Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes Milkshake
  • Kellogg’s Cocoa Krispies Milkshake
  • Kellogg’s Honey Smacks Milkshake
  • Cinnamon Crunch Milkshake
  • Caramel Frappe Milkshake

And let’s be honest, while you may try and justify this for breakfast because of the cereal aspect, it really is dessert, and even comes topped with whipped cream and a cherry. They’ll also be available in stores all day, so customers aren’t limited to having them just for breakfast.

