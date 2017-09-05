Harvey's Devastation: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Roxanne Talks “Happy Endings” with Old Dominion! [audio]

The groups new album Happy Endings is now available! By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: Happy Endings, interview with old dominion, Old Dominion, Rockin' Country Music Fest

By: Roxanne Steele

Old Dominion is one of country’s biggest bands!!  Their sophomore album “Happy Endings” just came out and it’s loaded with amazing songs.

I had the chance to chat with the guys about the meaning behind the title, the oldest song they wrote on Happy Endings, how their collaboration with Little Big Town came about, who they want in country music to call them and more!  Take a listen.

Today I got to debut their new song, Written in the Sand in my new music discovery.  This song is probably one of my favorites off the new album. I LOVE this acoustic version they did.

 

Get your tickets NOW for our Rockin’ Country Music Fest this weekend Sept. 8th & 9th in Taylor at Heritage Park.  Two incredible days with your favorite country stars.  From Billy Ray Cyrus, Old Dominion, Michael Ray, newcomer Carly Pearce, Devin Dawson and more!! Hope to see y’all there!

