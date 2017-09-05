Check out the schedule to see when your favorite artist will be hitting the stage this weekend.
Rockin’ Country Festival Schedule Released

(WYCD) Old Dominion and Billy Ray Cyrus will be headlining Rockin’ Country Festival this weekend.

The festival will be held at Heritage Park in Taylor, MI on Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9.

Tickets start at $25.

Below is the schedule.  Artists and set times are subject to change, all shows are rain or shine.

Friday

Carly Collura: 4 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

James Barker Band: 5 p.m. – 5:40 p.m.

The Railers: 6:10 p.m. – 7:10 p.m.

Lauren Duski: 7:40 p.m. – 8:40 p.m.

Billy Ray Cyrus: 9:10 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

Annabelle Road: 1:50 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Stephen Clark: 3 p.m. – 3:35 p.m.

Brandon Lay: 3:55 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Rachel Lipsky: 4:55 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Devin Dawson: 5:55 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Carly Pearce: 6:55 – 7:30 p.m.

Michael Ray: 7:55 – 8:45 p.m.

Old Dominion: 9:15 p.m. – 10:45 p.m.

For more information about the festival, check out their website.

