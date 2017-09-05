Miranda Lambert Leads This Year’s CMA Nominees

Lauren Alaina, Brothers Osborne and Dustin Lynch woke up early for “Good Morning America” yesterday to announce the nominees for the 51st annual CMA Awards, with many of your favorite artists receiving nods this year.

Miranda Lambert leads all other nominees with five, including nods for Album of the Year for “The Weight of These Wings,” Single of the Year for “Tin Man,” and Female Vocalist of the Year. Coming in close behind Miranda with four nods each are Little Big Town and Keith Urban.

And speaking of Keith, he is in the running for the coveted Entertainer of the Year trophy, where he’ll compete with Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Eric Church and Chris Stapleton.

And waking up early was great for Lauren and Brothers Osborne, who each received nods as well, with Lauren up for Best New Artist, and Brothers Osborne once again nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year, which they won last year, as well as Music Video of the Year for “It Ain’t My Fault.”

Among the snubs this year: While Miranda received the most nods, she was left out of Entertainer of the Year, with the entire category dominated by males; Blake Shelton received absolutely no nods, and neither did Jason Aldean, who was named Entertainer of the Year at the ACM Awards;

ONE MORE THING! Taylor Swift received her first CMA nomination since 2014. She’s nominated Song of the Year for writing Little Big Town’s “Better Man”

The 51st Annual CMA Awards, hosted once again by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood, air November 8th on ABC. Check out the nominees, and some reactions below.

Nominees for the 51st Annual CMA Awards

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Better Man” – Little Big Town

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban

“Body Like A Back Road” – Sam Hunt

“Dirt On My Boots” – Jon Pardi

“Tin Man” – Miranda Lambert

Honored. Never thought I'd be waking up to 3 #CMAawards noms this morning, @CountryMusic. Congrats to all the nominees! #BestLaborDayEver pic.twitter.com/Mw6Pm6Ea61 — Jon Pardi (@JonPardi) September 4, 2017

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“The Breaker” – Little Big Town

“From A Room: Volume 1” – Chris Stapleton

“Heart Break” – Lady Antebellum

“The Nashville Sound” – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

“The Weight of These Wings” – Miranda Lambert

Now this is the kinda news to wake up to! #CMAawards ALBUM of the year nomination for #HeartBreak. As well as VOCAL group. So freaking happy https://t.co/h83rSgnwfJ — Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) September 4, 2017

SONG OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to Songwriter(s))

“Better Man” – Songwriter: Taylor Swift

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Songwriters: Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Lee Olsen

“Body Like A Back Road” – Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

“Dirt On My Boots” – Songwriters: Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley

“Tin Man” – Songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

Celebrating the @cma nominations over coffee with 7 of my furry friends. Thank you fans,friends, family & Nashville for supporting me.😍 pic.twitter.com/sJjDNjLehL — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) September 4, 2017

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

This category… these women… this is SUCH an honor. 😭😭😭 https://t.co/Iqgd3nl9QO — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) September 4, 2017

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

THREE #CMAawards noms to kick off album release week!! Thanks @CountryMusic feeling the love pic.twitter.com/AM4LagYiUO — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) September 4, 2017

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Zac Brown Band

Blown away to wake up to five nominations. Love you guys. ❤️ #cmaawards pic.twitter.com/lskfYEGzQ7 — Little Big Town (@littlebigtown) September 4, 2017

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to each Artist)

“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris

“Funny How Time Slips Away” – Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson

“Kill A Word” – Eric Church featuring Rhiannon Giddens

“Setting the World on Fire” – Kenny Chesney with P!nk

“Speak to a Girl” – Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

Glen and @WillieNelson are nominated for a #CMAAwards in the Musical Event of the Year category for "Funny How Time Slips Away!" Congrats! pic.twitter.com/fKkOfJvByk — Glen Campbell (@GlenCampbell) September 4, 2017

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to Artist and Director(s))

“Better Man” – Little Big Town, Directors: Becky Fluke and Reid Long

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban, Director: Carter Smith

“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris, Director: TK McKamy

“It Ain’t My Fault” – Brothers Osborne, Directors: Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver

“Vice” – Miranda Lambert, Director: Trey Fanjoy

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lauren Alaina

Luke Combs

Old Dominion

Jon Pardi

Brett Young