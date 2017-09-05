Man Catches Ghostly, Translucent Lobster Off The Coast Of Maine [PHOTO]

By Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) Translucent lobsters might look neat, but they probably don’t make for a good lobster roll.

A ghostly crustacean was recently caught by Alex Todd of Chebeague Island, Maine, while on a fishing trip last month.

A photo was shared on Facebook of the translucent catch next to a more traditional red-colored lobster.

Todd’s catch, according to the Main Coast Fishermen’s Association, “probably has a genetic condition called Leucism.”

This condition “isn’t a total loss of pigment (which would make it an albino) but instead a partial loss. This is why you can still see some hints of blue on the shell and color on the eyes.”

Todd told the Associated Press he released the lobster back into the sea because its tail had been notched, flagging the lobster as an egg-bearing female.

It’s not the first time a different colored lobster was found.

In September 2016, a lobster fisherman from Canada also caught a rare “albino lobster.”

According to Canada’s Global News, the chances of finding an albino lobster are estimated to be one in one hundred million.