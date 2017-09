Jason Aldean and wife Brittany are anxiously awaiting the birth of their little boy and they’ve just revealed the tot’s name. The couple shared adorable photos of their baby-to-be’s nursery, revealing the name, Memphis, in lights.

“We finally got our lil man’s room ready for him,” Jason writes. “Can’t wait to meet you and bring you home to ur new room, Memphis.”

Brittany also shared photos of the nursery, as well as pics from her baby shower which took place this weekend.