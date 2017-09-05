Harvey's Devastation: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

George Strait Recruits Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton for Harvey Benefit

Photo: Vanessa Gavala

George Strait has recruited Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen for Hurriance Harvey benefit concert.

The concert will take place at the Majestic Theater in San Antonio, TX on September 12. Portions of the evening’s performances will be incorporated into the larger televised telethon Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief, which will air across multiple networks and feature Beyoncé, Blake Shelton, and more.

Tickets for Strait’s Texas show go on sale tomorrow Wednesday, September 6 at 10 am CST.

