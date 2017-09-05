Congrats To Chris Lucas Of LoCASH On The Birth Of His New Daughter!

LoCash‘s Chris Lucas and his wife, Kaitlyn, welcomed their third child, a daughter, on Sunday, September 3rd in Franklin, TN. Violet Reid Lucas weighed in at 8 pounds, 1 ounce. She joins seven-year-old big brother, Caden, and 17-month-old big sister Remi McKenna.

Chris told People magazine, “We are just blessed to have another absolutely beautiful little girl in our family. My wife is my rock and backbone that enables me to do what I do. To see her with our three kids makes me look up to God and say thank you for giving me this life and showing me what it’s all about!”

The new baby will go by her middle name, Reid, but Chris says the name Violet comes from Kaitlyn’s great-grandmother.

LoCash has something else to celebrate — a nomination for Vocal Duo of the Year at the upcoming CMA Awards. The nominees were announced yesterday (Monday, September 4th) on Good Morning America. The winners will be announced on November 8th in Nashville.