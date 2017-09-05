Harvey's Devastation: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Congrats To Chris Lucas Of LoCASH On The Birth Of His New Daughter!

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

LoCash‘s Chris Lucas and his wife, Kaitlyn, welcomed their third child, a daughter, on Sunday, September 3rd in Franklin, TN. Violet Reid Lucas weighed in at 8 pounds, 1 ounce. She joins seven-year-old big brother, Caden, and 17-month-old big sister Remi McKenna.

Chris told People magazine, “We are just blessed to have another absolutely beautiful little girl in our family. My wife is my rock and backbone that enables me to do what I do. To see her with our three kids makes me look up to God and say thank you for giving me this life and showing me what it’s all about!”

The new baby will go by her middle name, Reid, but Chris says the name Violet comes from Kaitlyn’s great-grandmother.

LoCash has something else to celebrate — a nomination for Vocal Duo of the Year at the upcoming CMA Awards. The nominees were announced yesterday (Monday, September 4th) on Good Morning America. The winners will be announced on November 8th in Nashville.

More from Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Rockin' Country Fest Coming to Taylor this Sept.The two-day event will feature performances from Old Dominion, Billy Ray Cyrus and more!
Chase Rice to Perform at The Fillmore in 2018Chase Rice is already getting his ducks in a row for 2018.

Listen Live