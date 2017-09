By Scott T. Sterling

Country star Miranda Lambert leads all nominees at the 2017 Country Music Association Awards with five nominations, including Album of the Year for The Weight of These Wings and Single of the Year for “Tin Man.”

Related: Miranda Lambert’s 10 Most Adorable Pet Posts

This year’s nominations mark the return of Taylor Swift, who earned her first CMA nod in three years for writing Little Big Town’s “Better Man,” which is up for Song of the Year.

The 51st CMA Awards will be held on November 8, 2017 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

See the full list of who did make the cut for this year’s CMA awards below.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR