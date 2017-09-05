Carly Pearce ‘Freaking Out’ Over Debut Album

Carly Pearce recently announced the details of her debut album, and she tells us that being able to finally share the news with her fans was a dream come true. “I cannot tell you how excited I am that the news that my album, Every Little Thing, is gonna be out Friday, October 13th. I truly have waited and waited and worked so hard my entire life to have this moment. All I’ve ever wanted to do is make country music and finally I’m going to have an album. Oh! It just freaks me out to even think about it.”

The album borrows its name from Carly’s current Top 10 hit, “Every Little Thing.” Fans can pre-order the album and some exclusive bundles, including an autographed copy of the album, through CarlyPearce.com.

You can catch Carly at the Rockin’ Country Music Festival on Saturday, September 9th in Taylor at Heritage Park!