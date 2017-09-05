Harvey's Devastation: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Carly Pearce ‘Freaking Out’ Over Debut Album

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for HGTV

Carly Pearce recently announced the details of her debut album, and she tells us that being able to finally share the news with her fans was a dream come true. “I cannot tell you how excited I am that the news that my album, Every Little Thing, is gonna be out Friday, October 13th.  I truly have waited and waited and worked so hard my entire life to have this moment.  All I’ve ever wanted to do is make country music and finally I’m going to have an album. Oh!  It just freaks me out to even think about it.”

The album borrows its name from Carly’s current Top 10 hit, “Every Little Thing.”  Fans can pre-order the album and some exclusive bundles, including an autographed copy of the album, through CarlyPearce.com.

You can catch Carly at the Rockin’ Country Music Festival on Saturday, September 9th in Taylor at Heritage Park!

More from Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Rockin' Country Fest Coming to Taylor this Sept.The two-day event will feature performances from Old Dominion, Billy Ray Cyrus and more!
Chase Rice to Perform at The Fillmore in 2018Chase Rice is already getting his ducks in a row for 2018.

Listen Live