Harvey's Devastation: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Americans Work Harder Than Workers In Most Other Countries

By Frank Williams Jr.
Filed Under: Barbecue, job, Labor Day, work
NO vacation here! (iStock)

MOST Americans enjoyed the day off yesterday to honor Labor Day and apparently, we deserved it!!

According to a new report by NationalToday — While other countries may consider us “Lazy Americans,” we actually work harder than people in other parts of the world.

According to stats, Americans put in more time than folks in other countries, including Japan AND the UK, where Americans workers put in 137 and 260 more hours per year. And that’s not all. And, let’s not get started on the French. The report finds U.S. workers put in about 500 more hours of work a year than those in France.

Of course, because we work so hard, many folks really did spend Labor Day relaxing and enjoying themselves. In fact, the survey by NationalToday also found that two thirds of Americans either hosted or attended a barbecue. Outdoor festivities were more popular in the East, although a majority of folks in every part of the country did attend a barbecue.

As for what they ate, the top choices included burgers, dogs, chicken and steak!

Source: New York Post

More from Frank Williams Jr.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Rockin' Country Fest Coming to Taylor this Sept.The two-day event will feature performances from Old Dominion, Billy Ray Cyrus and more!
Chase Rice to Perform at The Fillmore in 2018Chase Rice is already getting his ducks in a row for 2018.

Listen Live