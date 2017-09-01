Ray Scott To Headline Vets Returning Home Concert Series

(WYCD) National recording artist Ray Scott and Joey Vee will be performing later this month as part of the Vets Returning Home country concert series.

The free event will be held at Veterans Memorial Park in St. Clair Shores, MI on Friday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.

The event raises money for Vets Returning Home Organization to help vets in crises at the Roseville, MI location.

Scott is no stranger to the country music scene. He has appeared on the Grand Ole Opry stage 68 times.

Scott recently released his ninth studio album in June called “Guitar For Sale.”

For more information about the concert, visit vetsreturninghome.org.