Ray Scott, Vets Returning Home Concert Series, Vets Returning Home Organization
Ray Scott To Headline Vets Returning Home Concert Series

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 06: Ray Scott performs during the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Las Vegas Convention Center Cowboy FanFest during the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the on December 6, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/FilmMagic)

(WYCD) National recording artist Ray Scott and Joey Vee will be performing later this month as part of the Vets Returning Home country concert series.

The free event will be held at Veterans Memorial Park in St. Clair Shores, MI on Friday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.

The event raises money for Vets Returning Home Organization to help vets in crises at the Roseville, MI location.

Scott is no stranger to the country music scene.  He has appeared on the Grand Ole Opry stage 68 times.

Scott recently released his ninth studio album in June called “Guitar For Sale.”

For more information about the concert, visit vetsreturninghome.org.

rayscottflier9 22 17c Ray Scott To Headline Vets Returning Home Concert Series

 

