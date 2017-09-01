Harvey's Devastation: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Jason Aldean’s Unborn Son Already Looks Like a Country Rebel

"This is how you know ur kid is gonna be a badass!!!"
Photo: Courtesy Broken Bow

By Robyn Collins

Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany are expecting a baby boy. And a 3D sonogram revealed that they might be getting a kid with some attitude.

In what could be mistaken for a smoky bar room, the infant poses for the camera with his middle finger outstretched.

The proud dad posted, “This is how you know ur kid is gonna be a bada–!!! #johnnycashspirit #liloutlaw.”

The hashtag references the iconic shot of country legend Johnny Cash flipping the bird to a photographer.

Check out sonogram below.

