11 Times Brett Eldredge and His Dog Edgar Were Simply the Best

Filed Under: Brett Eldredge

By Scott T. Sterling

It has been said that a dog is man’s best friend.

Country star Brett Eldredge and his pup Edgar prove that point a million times over, with the inseparable pair making for a great team in life and on social media.

Edgar even travels with Brett on tour, in part to make sure that the singer doesn’t get into too much trouble out on the road.

Edgar has clearly become the star attraction on Eldredge’s Instagram account, generating countless likes, comments, and even his own Instagram account.

Settle in and enjoy the 11 times Brett Eldredge and Edgar were simply the best.

Where it all began…

Meet Edgar...my new partner in crime😜

You know you’re country music royalty when you have your own street art mural in Nashville.

Best buds and their own Nashville street art

Friends who sing together, stay together.

Giving @edgarboogie singing lessons in the Woods

Going all in before a show on National Dog Day.

Paws in for #nationaldogsday show with @edgarboogie

Enjoying the dog days of summer down at the beach.

Everybody needs a good swimmin buddy...who's jumpin in!? @edgarboogie

Fall can be fun, too.

Just a couple fellas playin in the leaves!

Being there for your buddy during the rough times is always important.

The cone of shame!😂...didn't want Edgar to feel left out on #nationaldogday

Making memories that will last forever.

Celebrating the most important holidays together is key. Also, ice cream.

It's national ice cream day! You want some?! I bet @edgarboogie will share 😜 #nationalicecreamday

In case there was any question as to who’s really running the show around here.

Throw someone a wink today😜

Say goodnight, friends.

Somewhere over the puppy rainbow🌈...sweet dreams!

