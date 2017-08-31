Detroit Tigers, Detroit Police Department, Hurricane Harvey, Donations, Comerica Park
Tigers To Hold Hurricane Harvey Collection At Comerica Park

HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 30: Flooded homes are shown near the Barker reservoir following Hurricane Harvey August 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The city of Houston is still experiencing severe flooding in some areas due to the accumulation of historic levels of rainfall, though the storm has moved to the north and east. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar

(WYCD) The Detroit Tigers are joining forces with the Detroit Police Department to provide support for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Tigers fans are invited to bring new underwear, undershirts (all sizes), socks, and travel-size toiletries to Comerica Park this weekend.

Collection bins will be located at Comerica Park Gates A, B & C from gates open until the end of the second inning during each of this weekend’s home games versus the Cleveland Indians and Monday’s game versus the Kansas City Royals.

All items must be new. Acceptable travel-size toiletries include soap, body wash, shampoo and conditioner, toothpaste deodorant, hand sanitizers and feminine hygiene products.

For cash donations to support Hurricane Harvey relief, visit YouCaring.com/MLBsupports.

