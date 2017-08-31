Harvey's Devastation: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Miranda Lambert’s Foundation Successfully Saves Hurricane Pups

By Rachael Hunter
Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation headed out to help shelters dealing with animals affected by Hurricane Harvey and they are already doing some good. The singer shared on Instagram that thanks to volunteers they were able to transport “70 pups to our shelter in Oklahoma” yesterday, with their trailers heading to Houston to get even more.

The previous day MuttNation saved 72 pups, including a dog that just gave birth, with Miranda naming her Ashley after singer Ashley Monroe who just had a baby.

