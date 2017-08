By Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) Maren Morris visited MusicTown Detroit on Wednesday and gave an amazing performance with her fiance Ryan Hurd.

A super fan was front and center and Morris gave her the thrill of a lifetime.

Morris invited the girl, named Riley, onstage to sing Riley’s favorite song, “Sugar.”

Somebody get that little girl to Nashville and get her a contract.