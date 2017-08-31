Little Big Town Has A Ron Burgandy Moment When Learning Of Walk Of Fame Induction

The Music City Walk of Fame will pay tribute to the Ryman Auditorium in celebration of the historic venue’s 125th anniversary with the induction and presentation of stars to Little Big Town, the first group to sit in residency at the Mother Church, along with two important figures in the Ryman’s past: Tom Ryman, the riverboat captain who was inspired by a revival preacher to build the Union Gospel Tabernacle; and Lula C. Naff, the theater manager who helmed the Auditorium for more than 40 years and famously booked the Grand Ole Opry there. The induction ceremony will take place on Thursday, September 14th at 1 p.m. in Walk of Fame Park. The event is free and open to the public.

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry said, “Tom Ryman had a vision. Lula Naff had a plan. And their tenacity and skill created one of Nashville’s most beautiful and iconic buildings – and one of the greatest music venues the world has ever seen. Now Little Big Town is adding a new chapter to the story of the Mother Church of Country Music with its unprecedented Ryman residency. The induction of each of these legends into the Music City Walk of Fame couldn’t be more appropriate as the Ryman celebrates 125 years of gorgeous music and amazing history.”

The inductees will receive the 75th, 76th and 77th stars on the Music City Walk of Fame. Inductees are recognized for their significant contributions to preserving the musical heritage of Nashville and for contributing to the world through song or other industry collaboration.