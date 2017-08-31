Dwight Yoakam, Jordan Davis To Play At Arts, Beats & Eats Festival

(WYCD) The 20th annual Ford Arts, Beats & Eats festival will bring a promising line up this Labor Day weekend in downtown Royal Oak.

Dwight Yoakam and Jordan Davis will be performing before Grand Funk Railroad closes out the night on Sunday, Sept. 3.

Festivities run from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday and 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4.

Admission is $3 until 3 p.m., $5 after 3 p.m., and $7 after 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday, Monday. It’s free to enter until 5 p.m. on Friday only. Admission on Friday after 5 p.m. is $7.

In 2016, over 400,000 visitors attended the festival and over $350,000 was raised for local charities, according to a release.

Visit ArtsBeatsEats.com for music schedules and more information.