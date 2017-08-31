Harvey's Devastation: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Do You Really Need This Pumpkin Latte Tracker?

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

The most anticipated beverage of fall is Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte – PSL for short. Fans are already eagerly awaiting the arrival of this seasonal favorite, but baristas? Not so much. These coffee drinks cause such a frenzy, Starbucks baristas actually created a digital “support group” to help them cope.

But while those who have to make all of these PSLs are dreading their arrival, folks who love them can’t wait to get their hands on one. And Starbucks hasn’t announced when they’ll start serving them up this year, so it’s a waiting game. But thanks to a new website, people can stay informed about when Pumpkin Spice Latte season starts.

It’s called IsItPumpkinSpiceSeason.com and it was created by web developer Patrick Johnson when he realized there wasn’t a tracker out there to tell you when PSLs are available. It’s not a fancy site, but it serves its single purpose of informing fans when these beloved drinks are on hand.

If you check the site now, you’ll see a big red “NOT YET.” And even though Johnson doesn’t have any insider information about the PSL arrival date, he vows to “manually keep track.” So if this is the drink you’ve been waiting for, keep checking back for that “not yet” to turn into a “YES!”

Source: New York Post

