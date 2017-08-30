Harvey's Devastation: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Stranded Pets Rescued During Harvey’s Aftermath

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

While people are trying to escape the flooding from Hurricane Harvey that’s left thousands stranded, pets are also being rescued thanks to good Samaritans and shelters. Houston resident and animal lover Adam Brackman has been helping folks get out of their homes with their fur babies and wants to hold a fundraiser for hurricane victims when Texas starts recovering from the storm.

Austin Pets Alive, a shelter and no-kill pet advocacy group, has transported hundreds of pets in Harvey’s path to its shelter. They project by the end of the week, they’ll have evacuated about 1,000 animals!

The rescue efforts and shelter options are much better after this hurricane than they were back in 2005 with Hurricane Katrina. Many folks don’t want to leave their pets behind when they have to evacuate, so now FEMA has guidelines for pet evacuations so people don’t have to choose to save themselves over their pets.

 

