Maren Morris On Getting Engaged: ‘It Was So Emotional and So Perfect’

By Anthony Donatelli

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd announced their engagement back in July and the lovebirds can’t help but still gush over that magical night.

Entertainment Tonight caught up with the couple before the 2017 ACM Honors in Nashville and spoke to them about their wedding plans, the custom ring Hurd made especially for Morris and the night she said “yes.”

“Oh, I sobbed. I mean it was so emotional and so perfect,” Morris said about the night Hurd proposed. “He’s a very thoughtful human being, and I feel like the proposal was just as thoughtful as he always is. So it was perfect.”

The “My Church” singer announced her engagement July 9 on Instagram, with a photo of her sitting on Hurd’s lap and a gorgeous, custom ring that fit perfectly on Morris’ finger.

“I know what she likes and I had somebody in Canada put it together,” Hurd said of the engagement ring. “The stone is from New York City, it’s from an uncut diamond, and then the rest of it’s cast just custom for her. I couldn’t just buy something. I had to make it something that fit her.”

As for the wedding, Morris says they are still in the early stages of planning, but they do have an idea of when they want to tie the knot.

“I think we’re kind of honing in on the springtime, before we kick off our tours again,” Morris shared.