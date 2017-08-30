Harvey's Devastation: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Jake Owen Celebrates His Birthday At Disney World

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Jake Owen celebrated his 36th birthday earlier this week and it looks like he had a blast. The singer shared a photo of his birthday activities on Instagram, which show him and his daughter Pearl having the time of their lives at Disney World in Florida.

“I’ve had some great birthdays, but yesterday was one of the best ever. I sometimes think.. Damn. I’m getting older. Just when that thought crosses my mind, I realize how my life is only getting better day by day,” he writes. “This little girl Pearl is the reason I wake up every day and TRY to be the best man I can be…Single Dad life isn’t what I’d planned on, but I’m so lucky that I have this little girl to constantly remind me of my purpose on this earth.”

He adds, “Thanks for all the birthday wishes. I’m also so damn blessed to have the friends and family that surround me. Life is great at 36.”

