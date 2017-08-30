Food-Carrying Pooch Gone Viral Is Inspiring Texans

Sure, you may have seen the now-viral image of an old dog carrying an entire bag of dog food on a rain-soaked street in Sinton, Texas (pictured above), but many are saying that this pooch – his name is Otis, by the way – is inspiring people worldwide. But Salvador Segovia says he’s just glad that Otis is home. After all, it was his job to look after the now-famous dog during the most intense part of Hurricane Harvey.

But more than that? Otis belongs to Segovia’s six-year-old grandson, Carter, who had fled for higher ground with his parent. As the story goes, Otis got loose Saturday after breaking the back screen, but thankfully, the German shepherd mix made his way home…with the dog food in tow.