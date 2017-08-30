Conor McGregor Whiskey Is Coming

Now that he’s got his professional boxing debut behind him, Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor is planning his next venture. Right after the fight, he announced the upcoming release of his own brand of Irish whiskey, “Notorious.”

At the post-fight press conference, winner Floyd Mayweather brought McGregor up to the podium, and he had a glass of whiskey in one hand and a bottle in the other. He shook his opponent’s hand, greeted the press, and then showed off his bottle for everyone to see.

“[Let me] put my whiskey down,” McGregor says. “Notorious Irish Whiskey — coming soon.”

The boxer also mentioned his whiskey project later when discussing his post-fight plans. McGregor says he’s “not quite sure” what he’ll do next – more boxing or straight UFC – but really he wants you to know about his whiskey. “I’m going to take over the Irish whiskey market,” McGregor says. “And this is delicious, so keep an eye out for it.”