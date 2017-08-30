Harvey's Devastation: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Coldplay Writes A Country Song Inspired By And For Houston

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Coldplay was forced to cancel their concert in Houston because of Hurricane Harvey, but the city was definitely still on their mind when they took the stage Monday night in Miami.

Chris Martin dedicated a newly written song, “Houston 1,” to those affected by the disaster, telling the crowd that they wrote the song, “because we all grew up loving country music, and of course that’s kind of what we think of when we go to Texas. So if you’ll bear with us, this is a new song and we’ll never play this again,” adding they wanted to “send it over there to everyone who missed the show.”

Source: Billboard

