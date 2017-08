A seven-year-old boy in Ukraine was playing hide and seek with his sister when he decided to hide in his family’s washing machine. He ended up getting stuck inside and calling for help.

When no one in his family could free him, authorities were called. The four fighters who responded came up with the idea to cover the boy with sunflower oil and he all but slipped out. All in all it took about 20-minutes to get the unnamed boy out of the washer.

Source: Metro