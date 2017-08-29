Top 10 Fast Food Breakfast Items In America Ranked

Whether you’re hungover, or just grabbing a bite on your way to work, sometimes there’s nothing better than fast food breakfast. And when the folks at Foodbeast wanted to find the top 10 fast food breakfast items, they did their research. They limited the choices to one from each fast food chain, analyzed taste tests from Business Insider, Thrillist, and more, in addition to reviewing an online fan poll and Reddit discussions on the subject. Here’s the top morning meal list they came up with.

Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed Donut – This sweet treat is definitely the best mainstream doughnut around, especially when that “hot now” sign is on. Del Taco’s Chorizo Epic Scrambler Burrito – There are plenty of breakfast burritos out there, but “nobody does this California classic like Del Taco does.” Starbucks’ Bacon, Gouda, and Egg Sandwich – Bacon, egg, and cheese is the ultimate breakfast combination and this version – served on a ciabatta roll – doesn’t disappoint. Jack In The Box’s Bacon, Egg, and Chicken Sandwich – This take on the classic breakfast sandwich takes it to the next level with fried chicken. Taco Bell’s Breakfast Crunchwrap – This is the top fan-rankedbreakfast item at Taco Bell and with the whole meal, even the hash brown, stuffed inside, it’s easy to understand why folks love it. Chick-fil-A’s Chick’n Minis – Little bite-sized nuggets coated in honey butter and served in mini yeast rolls – what’s not to love? White Castle’s Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Sliders – They cook the eggs on the spot, so you come close to getting that runny yolk and people are really into these. Bojangles’ Cajun Filet Biscuit – This place knows their chicken and biscuits, and this one with spicy chicken has a cult following. Whataburger’s Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit – With the sweet honey, creamy butter, and crispy chicken, this breakfast sammy is a crowd favorite. McDonald’s Hash Browns – Fast food junkies voted this the BEST breakfast item of all time and we have to agree.

Source: FoodBeast