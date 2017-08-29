Starbucks Is Closing Their Online Store

If you’ve been waiting to buy that double wall travel mug from Starbucks, now’s your chance. The chain is having a big sale right now at their online store, which means you can save on glasses, stainless steel bottles, and coffee presses. The downside is that Starbucks is officially closing their Internet store forever on October 1, Business Insider reports.

“We’re continuing to invest in amplifying Starbucks as a must-visit destination,” explains Starbucks spokesperson Maggie Jantzen, “and are looking across our portfolio to make disciplined, thoughtful decisions.”

So we’ll have to head to a Starbucks store to get those cute mugs and espresso makers they sell online now, or shop at third-party sellers like Amazon. But for now, we can take advantage of the discounts on merch in their web store, like this adorable set of three Starbucks cup ornaments, which is now only $7.

Source: Cosmopolitan