Harvey's Devastation: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Starbucks Is Closing Their Online Store

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
iStock

If you’ve been waiting to buy that double wall travel mug from Starbucks, now’s your chance. The chain is having a big sale right now at their online store, which means you can save on glasses, stainless steel bottles, and coffee presses. The downside is that Starbucks is officially closing their Internet store forever on October 1, Business Insider reports.

“We’re continuing to invest in amplifying Starbucks as a must-visit destination,” explains Starbucks spokesperson Maggie Jantzen, “and are looking across our portfolio to make disciplined, thoughtful decisions.”

So we’ll have to head to a Starbucks store to get those cute mugs and espresso makers they sell online now, or shop at third-party sellers like Amazon. But for now, we can take advantage of the discounts on merch in their web store, like this adorable set of three Starbucks cup ornaments, which is now only $7.

Source: Cosmopolitan

More from Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Rockin' Country Fest Coming to Taylor this Sept.The two-day event will feature performances from Old Dominion, Billy Ray Cyrus and more!
Chase Rice to Perform at The Fillmore in 2018Chase Rice is already getting his ducks in a row for 2018.

Listen Live