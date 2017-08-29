Pet Owners Will Love These Fur-Repelling Leggings

Harvey's Devastation: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

By Rachael Hunter
Photo by Miquel Benitez/Getty Images

Leggings are pretty much the most comfortable thing you can wear. And no matter how many pairs you own, you probably have a few favorites that you wear over and over. The only issue for us pet-loving ladies is that black leggings and light pet hair don’t mix well.

No matter what you do, if you’re a pet owner, you’re going to end up with some dog or cat fur on your clothes. But a brand called Endeavor Athletic wants us to have fur-free leggings and they’ve made a pair that practically repels it! Their Eclipse style is high-waisted and wicks moisture, and the fact that they help repel pet hair is just a bonus!

The fabric Endeavor uses is called Evotek and it’s got a sleek finish that lets pet hair “glide off” when you wipe it with your hand. So no more picking pet hair off your pants all day after a little love down with your four-legged baby. The only downside to this wonder-fabric is that these leggings are pricey – $98. But can you really put a price on fur-repelling leggings?

