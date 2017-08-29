Harvey's Devastation: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Paris Jackson Shares Sweet Tribute to her Dad on his Birthday

The King of Pop's love continues to shine in his daughter's life eight years after his tragic death. By Roxanne Steele
Jonathan Exley/GettyImages

By: Roxanne Steele

Today is Michael Jackson’s birthday!  The King of Pop would’ve turned 59.  The music legend continues to inspire us and keep us dancing.  Let’s have a moment with one of my favorite MJ songs!

Paris Jackson, 19,  shared a very sweet photo and message to her late father.  This picture is ADORABLE!

Paris is the most visible child of Michael Jackson’s.  She continues to carry out his message of love and kindness.  During the 2017 VMAs, she called out the “Nazi white supremacist jerks” and encouraged others to take a stand against injustice.

“We must resist,” she told the crowd.

 

