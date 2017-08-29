Paris Jackson Shares Sweet Tribute to her Dad on his Birthday

By: Roxanne Steele
Today is Michael Jackson’s birthday! The King of Pop would’ve turned 59. The music legend continues to inspire us and keep us dancing. Let’s have a moment with one of my favorite MJ songs!
Paris Jackson, 19, shared a very sweet photo and message to her late father. This picture is ADORABLE!
birthday wishes to the love of my life, the one person who showed me what passion truly was, the one that gave me solid morals to live by and how to dream. i will never feel love again the way i did with you. you are always with me and i am always with you. though i am not you, and you are not me, i know with all of my being that we are one. and our souls will never change in that way. thank you for the magic, forever and always.
Paris is the most visible child of Michael Jackson’s. She continues to carry out his message of love and kindness. During the 2017 VMAs, she called out the “Nazi white supremacist jerks” and encouraged others to take a stand against injustice.
“We must resist,” she told the crowd.