Luke Bryan Tour Truck Crashes Into Highway Overpass

By Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) Luke Bryan’s summer tour faced a minor setback early Monday when an equipment truck struck an overpass.

New York state police report the singer’s “Huntin’ Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day Tour” smacked into the Sunrise Highway overpass on the Wantagh State Parkway — hours after he performed at a show at Jones Beach Theater.

No one was injured in the crash.

Photos from the scene show the truck, plastered with Bryan’s smiling face, wedged under the overpass.

Chances are this wasn’t what Bryan meant when he sang, “Crash My Party” or “That’s My Kind of Night.”

Who crashed Luke Bryan's party!? Glad to hear everyone is okay! #nycountryswag • 📸: @zone2photo A post shared by NYCountrySwag.com (@nycountryswag) on Aug 28, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

Bryan’s tour continues through October.

He recently released the single off his fourthcoming album.