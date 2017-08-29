Kid Rock, Kid Rock's Made In Detroit, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Restaurant, Open
Harvey's Devastation: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Kid Rock To Open Restaurant At LCA

Filed Under: Kid Rock, Kid Rock's Made In Detroit, Little Caesars Arena, restaurant
(Photo credit: KidRock.com)

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar

(WYCD) Kid Rock is expanding his brand to the culinary side with the launch of  his ‘Made in Detroit’ restaurant at Little Caesars Arena

In keeping true with his larger-than-life reputation, he promises to make just as loud of a bang in the restaurant business as he has done with his music.

The 5800-square-foot, 230-seat restaurant will be open year round for lunch and dinner, offering a menu of classic Detroit and Southern-influenced dishes, along with traditional comfort foods and bar fare.

It will feature local beers and craft cocktails that guests can enjoy before, during and after watching events at the arena, as well as on non-game days.

A live-music stage will also be featured in the restaurant that will be designed to serve as an incubator of music talent, with a specific focus on local artists.

The restaurant will of course be decked out in Kid Rock memorabilia.

An opening date was not provided.

Rock will open the arena with a string of shows starting Sept. 12.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Rockin' Country Fest Coming to Taylor this Sept.The two-day event will feature performances from Old Dominion, Billy Ray Cyrus and more!
Chase Rice to Perform at The Fillmore in 2018Chase Rice is already getting his ducks in a row for 2018.

Listen Live