Kid Rock To Open Restaurant At LCA

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(WYCD) Kid Rock is expanding his brand to the culinary side with the launch of his ‘Made in Detroit’ restaurant at Little Caesars Arena

In keeping true with his larger-than-life reputation, he promises to make just as loud of a bang in the restaurant business as he has done with his music.

The 5800-square-foot, 230-seat restaurant will be open year round for lunch and dinner, offering a menu of classic Detroit and Southern-influenced dishes, along with traditional comfort foods and bar fare.

It will feature local beers and craft cocktails that guests can enjoy before, during and after watching events at the arena, as well as on non-game days.

A live-music stage will also be featured in the restaurant that will be designed to serve as an incubator of music talent, with a specific focus on local artists.

The restaurant will of course be decked out in Kid Rock memorabilia.

An opening date was not provided.

Rock will open the arena with a string of shows starting Sept. 12.