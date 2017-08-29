Jon Pardi is Rebuilding a 1978 Ford Bronco

By Scott T. Sterling

While Jon Pardi gets ready to head out on The Lucky Tonight Tour next month, he’s been spending his spare time rebuilding a classic 1978 Ford Bronco truck

Related: John Pardi Announces Fall Tour Dates

Pardi has been chronicling his progress on Instagram, posting images along the way of his ambitious rebuild.

Earlier this month (Aug. 9), Pardi shared a photo of himself perusing a Haynes Repair Manual on Ford Trucks with the caption, “figuring it out.”

About a week later, he posted another picture, this time underneath the vehicle working on the suspension, writing “time for a lift kit.”

Yesterday (Aug. 28), Pardi shared a video as he turned the key in the ignition, stating that he was “starting up the #78Bronco for the first time!”

See the posts below.

Figuring it out. #rebuild #broncotime #78bronco A post shared by jonpardipics (@jonpardipics) on Aug 9, 2017 at 9:35am PDT

Time for a lift kit! #78bronco A post shared by jonpardipics (@jonpardipics) on Aug 15, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT