Old Dominion, #HurricaneHarvey, Mayweather Fight, VMAs & More in “Weekend Celebrity Wrap Up”

Friday the weekend kicked off with Old Dominion and the release of their latest album, “Happy Ending.” Also The Cadillac Three dropped a new album!
Lots of stars showed their love and support!
When the news hit that Hurricane Harvey was going to be a powerful storm, prayers began on social media. So many country artist heartbroken and ready to show their support.
Old Dominion made an appearance this morning on GMA and talked about Texas which is heavy on everyone’s mind.
The fight of all fights took place Sat. night in Las Vegas, Mayweather vs McGregor. The boxing match lived up to the hype! Mayweather promised fans a good fight and indeed it was. After winning, Mayweather announced it was his last fight. All the stars came out to watch the fight and Demi Lovato set the tone nailing the National Anthem!
The Mayweather/McGregor fight generated a whopping 9.5 million tweets!
The argument continues that Mayweather wouldn’t last one round in a MMA fight. Here’s the thing, Mayweather isn’t trying to be a UFC fighter. Kudos to McGregor for stepping out of his comfort zone.
Here’s some highlights worth another look!
The VMAs were Sunday night and Demi fresh from SLAYING the National Anthem did her thing again performing #SorryNotSorry!
Billy Ray Cyrus seemed to be enjoying Fifth Harmony’s performance. His daughter Noa Cyrus seems less impressed!
Pink is always a class act! Take a look if you missed it!
Our country star, Kelsea Ballerini showed her love for Pink!
Of course everyone is talking about Taylor Swift and her music video premiere at the VMAs!
This was my favorite tweet over the weekend because I can relate!! Even rockstars have allergy problems. I agree Luke Bryan, tequila cures all!
Light it Up made it’s stage debut this weekend!
What was your favorite moment from the weekend? Share yours in the comments below!