Old Dominion, #HurricaneHarvey, Mayweather Fight, VMAs & More in “Weekend Celebrity Wrap Up”

Friday the weekend kicked off with Old Dominion and the release of their latest album, “Happy Ending.” Also The Cadillac Three dropped a new album!

Lots of stars showed their love and support!

Damn. My dudes making iconic country music. Proud to look up to you boys @OldDominion and @thecadillac3. — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) August 25, 2017

When the news hit that Hurricane Harvey was going to be a powerful storm, prayers began on social media. So many country artist heartbroken and ready to show their support.

Our hearts are hurting for our home state of Texas. Hang in there. We'll be launching relief efforts soon. — Granger Smith (@GrangerSmith) August 28, 2017

Praying for everybody affected by #HurricaneHarvey. We love you, Texas! — Easton Corbin (@eastoncorbin) August 28, 2017

Texas has been hit hard by Hurricane Harvey. I’m donating $100,000 to relief efforts and hope you will join me. https://t.co/oZvwtkp1iU pic.twitter.com/kDLNdj3WVi — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) August 27, 2017

Old Dominion made an appearance this morning on GMA and talked about Texas which is heavy on everyone’s mind.

WATCH: "…what we wrote this song for was for times like this." @OldDominion on Texas & their new song 'No Such Thing As a Broken Heart' pic.twitter.com/4jT4uIa20p — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 28, 2017

The fight of all fights took place Sat. night in Las Vegas, Mayweather vs McGregor. The boxing match lived up to the hype! Mayweather promised fans a good fight and indeed it was. After winning, Mayweather announced it was his last fight. All the stars came out to watch the fight and Demi Lovato set the tone nailing the National Anthem!

Demi Lovato Sings that National Anthem at the Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor FIght and made us proud to be an American. pic.twitter.com/ye5g0ZttQc — Shady Music Facts (@TheShadyFacts) August 27, 2017

The Mayweather/McGregor fight generated a whopping 9.5 million tweets!

All the experts who trashed the (McGregor/ Mayweather fight) should apologize. It was competitive. — George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) August 27, 2017

The argument continues that Mayweather wouldn’t last one round in a MMA fight. Here’s the thing, Mayweather isn’t trying to be a UFC fighter. Kudos to McGregor for stepping out of his comfort zone.

Congrats to the @TheNotoriousMMA on a brilliant fight. No way Mayweather lasts 30 seconds in an MMA bout. pic.twitter.com/FXFwNP6rZY — Johnny Knoxville (@realjknoxville) August 27, 2017

Here’s some highlights worth another look!

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor Fight Highlights (SHOWTIME PPV) #MayweatherMcGregor pic.twitter.com/Cq3idvGc47 — Boxing Insider.com (@BoxingInsider) August 27, 2017

The VMAs were Sunday night and Demi fresh from SLAYING the National Anthem did her thing again performing #SorryNotSorry!

Demi Lovato performant "Sorry Not Sorry" aux #VMAs pic.twitter.com/pe7HGILT3S — Demi Lovato France (@FR_DemiLovato) August 28, 2017

Billy Ray Cyrus seemed to be enjoying Fifth Harmony’s performance. His daughter Noa Cyrus seems less impressed!

BILLY RAY FUCKING CYRUS IS JAMMING TO FIFTH HARMONY #5HOnVMAs pic.twitter.com/ygJUL4C1x8 — Stacey (@HarmonizerLA) August 28, 2017

Pink is always a class act! Take a look if you missed it!

Our country star, Kelsea Ballerini showed her love for Pink!

WOWOWOWOWOW @Pink. Highlight of the night. Talented and kind and wise. 🙏🏼 — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) August 28, 2017

Of course everyone is talking about Taylor Swift and her music video premiere at the VMAs!

This was my favorite tweet over the weekend because I can relate!! Even rockstars have allergy problems. I agree Luke Bryan, tequila cures all!

What's crazy is my allergies. I focus all day to sing good. And some days the kitchen sink won't work. Then you just drink tequila. Ha — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) August 28, 2017

Light it Up made it’s stage debut this weekend!

This first-ever live performance of Light It Up. Watch it in my app. https://t.co/NduGS5itYJ pic.twitter.com/FQLcSALFal — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) August 27, 2017

