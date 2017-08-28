Jon Pardi, The Fillmore, Detroit, Lucky Tonight

Jon Pardi Bringing Lucky Tonight Tour To Detroit

Filed Under: Detroit, Jon Pardi, Lucky Tonight, The Fillmore

(WCYD) Jon Pardi’s Lucky Tonight Tour will be making a special stop later this year at The Fillmore.

Pardi will be playing with special guest Runaway Jane on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Thursday, Aug. 31.

pardi webhero Jon Pardi Bringing Lucky Tonight Tour To Detroit

Pardi’s lead single on his second studio album, “California Sunrise,” “Head Over Boots” is gaining Top 15 in country track sales, surpassing 33.6 million in streaming.

“California Sunrise” is the follow-up to his highly-praised debut, “Write You A Song,” which landed on multiple ‘Best of 2014’ lists.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Rockin' Country Fest Coming to Taylor this Sept.The two-day event will feature performances from Old Dominion, Billy Ray Cyrus and more!
Chase Rice to Perform at The Fillmore in 2018Chase Rice is already getting his ducks in a row for 2018.

Listen Live