Jon Pardi Bringing Lucky Tonight Tour To Detroit

(WCYD) Jon Pardi’s Lucky Tonight Tour will be making a special stop later this year at The Fillmore.

Pardi will be playing with special guest Runaway Jane on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Pardi’s lead single on his second studio album, “California Sunrise,” “Head Over Boots” is gaining Top 15 in country track sales, surpassing 33.6 million in streaming.

“California Sunrise” is the follow-up to his highly-praised debut, “Write You A Song,” which landed on multiple ‘Best of 2014’ lists.