Hurricane Harvey, Houston, How To Help, American Red Cross, Donation

Hurricane Harvey: How You Can Help

Filed Under: American Red Cross, Flooding, Houston, How You Can Help, Hurricane Harvey
Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(WYCD) Several feet of rain have fallen in southeast Texas, flooding many major cities and causing extensive devastation.

Many have been asking what they can do to help.

Two organizations: American Red Cross and Salvation Army – are leading efforts and either or both would be worthy of promoting. Cash donations are the quickest way for your listeners to make an impact.

American Red Cross

To access their website, click here. You can also call 1-800-RED CROSS or text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Salvation Army

Make a financial donation by phone at 1-800-SAL-ARMY, text STORM to 51555 or visit salvationarmy.com.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Rockin' Country Fest Coming to Taylor this Sept.The two-day event will feature performances from Old Dominion, Billy Ray Cyrus and more!
Chase Rice to Perform at The Fillmore in 2018Chase Rice is already getting his ducks in a row for 2018.

Listen Live