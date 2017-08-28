Glen Campbell’s Widow Thinks Tanya Tucker Is Exploiting Her Husband’s Death

Glen Campbell’s widow isn’t too happy with Tanya Tucker. Tanya released the song “Forever Loving You” in tribute to Glen and even performed it last week on the “Today” show. Well…Glen’s widow, Kim, thinks the singer is exploiting her husband’s death.

Sources tell TMZ that Kim thinks Tanya’s promotion of the tune is “callous and disrespectful,” and she isn’t too thrilled that Tanya keeps bringing up her “distorted fairy tale” romance with Glen. And the performance on “Today” was apparently the last straw for Kim.

Meanwhile, Tanya doesn’t seem too worried. “I loved him, yeah. Everybody loved him, though, nobody didn’t love Glen Campbell,” Tucker told TMZ. “I never met (Kim), but I thank her for taking care of him. I have no bad blood. She may, but I don’t.”

ONE MORE THING! In case you missed it, a memorial service for Glen was held last week at the CMA theater in Nashville, where friends and family got a chance to say goodbye to the singer who died earlier this month after a battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Glen’s wife Kim gave the eulogy at the service, noting he was the “love of my life,” while Brad Paisley performed a medley of Glen’s hits at the service, and “Walk the Line” director James Keach, read a letter from former President Bill Clinton, praising Glen’s impact on those affected by Alzheimer’s Disease.

Source: TMZ