Glen Campbell’s Widow Thinks Tanya Tucker Is Exploiting Her Husband’s Death

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Photo: Ron Galella / Wire Image

Glen Campbell’s widow isn’t too happy with Tanya Tucker. Tanya released the song “Forever Loving You” in tribute to Glen and even performed it last week on the “Today” show. Well…Glen’s widow, Kim, thinks the singer is exploiting her husband’s death.

Sources tell TMZ that Kim thinks Tanya’s promotion of the tune is “callous and disrespectful,” and she isn’t too thrilled that Tanya keeps bringing up her “distorted fairy tale” romance with Glen. And the performance on “Today” was apparently the last straw for Kim.

Meanwhile, Tanya doesn’t seem too worried. “I loved him, yeah. Everybody loved him, though, nobody didn’t love Glen Campbell,” Tucker told TMZ. “I never met (Kim), but I thank her for taking care of him. I have no bad blood. She may, but I don’t.”

  • ONE MORE THING! In case you missed it, a memorial service for Glen was held last week at the CMA theater in Nashville, where friends and family got a chance to say goodbye to the singer who died earlier this month after a battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Glen’s wife Kim gave the eulogy at the service, noting he was the “love of my life,” while Brad Paisley performed a medley of Glen’s hits at the service, and “Walk the Line” director James Keach, read a letter from former President Bill Clinton, praising Glen’s impact on those affected by Alzheimer’s Disease.

Source: TMZ

More from Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Rockin' Country Fest Coming to Taylor this Sept.The two-day event will feature performances from Old Dominion, Billy Ray Cyrus and more!
Chase Rice to Perform at The Fillmore in 2018Chase Rice is already getting his ducks in a row for 2018.

Listen Live