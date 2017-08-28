Dog Lost In Hurricane Harvey Reunited With Owner Through Social Media

By Nathan Vicar

@nathanvicar

(WYCD) A dog that got lost in Hurricane Harvey was reunited with his owners, thanks to the power of Twitter.

Storm chaser Aaron Jayjack posted a video on social media Saturday saying that he found a dog in Runge, TX.

In the video, Jayjack says the dog jumped into his vehicle while he was getting gas and asked for help finding the owner. While waiting for the owner to be identified, Jayjack named the dog “Harvey.”

But through the power of social media, the owner of the dog, whose real name is Cash, was identified and Jayjack took the dog back home.

Before having the happy reunion, Cash did bond with Jayjack.

Taking "Cash" back to Runge, TX. Owner found. But let's keep expectations low and wait for the handoff before cheering #powerofsocialmedia pic.twitter.com/cMhfPaKIsc — Aaron Jayjack (@aaronjayjack) August 26, 2017