Country Music Stars React and Ask For Help For Victims Of Hurricane Harvey

Over the weekend, the southern part of Texas was overwhelmed with destruction as the category-four Hurricane Harvey hit its coast. Now, the storm continues to wreak havoc on the area, bringing even more heavy rain and flooding over the next few days.

Several country stars have taken to social media to express their concern, send prayers to those affected and pitch in where they can.

Last show tonight of our European tour. Headed home tomorrow and praying for my home state. I love you Texas. 🙏🙌🏻 — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) August 27, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by #HurricaneHarvey. pic.twitter.com/HBihHtqUcL — Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) August 28, 2017

Yesterday (Sunday, August 27th), Chris Young launched a GoFundMe to provide direct support to the victims of Hurricane Harvey. While Chris is a native of Tennessee, his Texas roots run deep – not only does he have family and close friends in the path of the hurricane, he lived in Arlington before signing with RCA Records, has toured extensively throughout the state and owns a home in the direct eye of the storm.

Texas has been hit hard by Hurricane Harvey. I’m donating $100,000 to relief efforts and hope you will join me. https://t.co/oZvwtkp1iU pic.twitter.com/kDLNdj3WVi — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) August 27, 2017

Chris posted a video message to fans via Facebook where he asked for their help in getting aid to the people hardest hit by Hurricane Harvey. He said: “As you all know Texas was hit by Hurricane Harvey which made landfall as a category four hurricane, the largest hurricane to hit the area in decades. Port Aransas, Corpus Christi, Houston, Rockport, and so many other places are going to be dealing with so much damage and loss of life for a long time to come.I have friends and family there, and I’m fairly positive my house down there may have to be torn down as it was in one of the hardest hit areas by wind and flooding. But that’s the least of my concern. I’m worried about the people there, like I said, my friends, family, neighbors, and I want to help. I’m pledging $100,000 directly to a Gofundme account to benefit the Red Cross in an effort to help everyone in Texas that has been affected by this hurricane. If you want to donate, please go to Gofundme dot com slash Harvey Relief. I love you guys and every little bit helps. In times like these you turn to your friends to help those in need and that’s exactly what I’m doing. I hope you’ll donate, and Texas, we love you.”

GoFundMe has created a central location for all campaigns that have been created to help those affected by the storm at gofundme.com/hurricaneharvey.

The National Weather Service called the situation in Texas “unprecedented.” As of yesterday, nearly 50 inches of rain (four feet) were in the forecast for the Houston area.